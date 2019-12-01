Coaching classes for admission in RIMC, Sainik schools held

State Times News AKHNOOR: Army conducted structured training for students to prepare them for entrance exams of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Military and Sainik Schools for a duration of three months from September 2, to November 30, 2019 at Akhnoor. Students of far flung areas who have limited access to such facilities were made to attend these classes. A team of dedicated teachers and experts mentored these students. Parents and local dignitaries appreciated the initiative and effort of the Army.
