Coaching camp for cyclists to begin on Feb 20

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Cycling Association selected Jammu District cycling team for under-14, 16, 19 and senior categories for State Cycling Championship which will be held in the month of march 2018.

“The team was selected during District Cycling Championship held at MA Stadium here on February 8,” said Sarwant Singh Gill, Honourary General Secretary of the Association, in a handout issued on Tuesday.

The team: Under-14: Arshadeep Singh. Under-16: Arnav Gupta, Raman Manhas and Raghav Gupta. Under-19: Aakershait Pathak, Akash Bhat and Rohit Kumar. Senior: Aakershait, Akash and Chitsres.

Sarwant Gill asked the selected cyclists to report to Ajay Kumar for the coaching and training camp to be held from February 20.