Co-curricular activities equally important for personality development: Sham

JAMMU: Bright Mind Pre School, Jourian on Saturday organised Annual Day-cum Kindergarten Graduation ceremony. Former Minister and BJP leader, Sham Lal Sharma was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham Sharma said that over-all development of child is the need of the hour.

He said, “We have to create conducive atmosphere, which ensures academic as well as extra-curricular excellence among the students”.

“We have to strike a balance in a way that curricular and extra-curricular activities go hand-in-hand and young children enjoy their child- hood while studying”, he added.

Former Minister said that parental engagement in a child’s life in participation with the school and their teachers is essential for growth and development of students as confident, moral and socially aware adults. “Parents and teachers partnership plays a crucial role in shaping the future of students into a well mannered and responsible citizen which needs to be strengthened at all levels,” he added.

Later, Sham Sharma along with Principal Seema Sharma distributed prizes among the students excelling in academic as well as extracurricular activities.

The most important part of the day was the felicitation of young graduates wherein the delighted tiny tots of Pre-Primary dressed in Graduation robes and capes walked the stage.

Children were felicitated with certificates of graduation and trophies.