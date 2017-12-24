CM’s public outreach; makes important announcements

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Continuing with her public outreach programme, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited Rajouri on a two days tour and convened a public grievances redressal camp here. During the camp, she listened to the demands of the people and in many cases issued on spot instructions for the redressal of the same.

Ministers, Choudhary Zulfkar and Abdul Ghani Kohli and legislators of the district were present on the occasion.

Majority of people in the deputations which met the Chief Minister during the day long public grievances camp thanked her for the historic step of regularising the services of daily wagers, contractual and other adhoc employees and granting perks to them at par with the regular employees. They described the step as historic in many decades which is expected to provide hope to lakhs of souls in the State.



Disburses SRO-43 benefits among 22 Running from pillar-to-post for more than 20 years, the unfortunate victims of fate of Rajouri District had their prayers answered on Saturday when Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, directed immediate clearance of pendency of SRO-43 cases in the district. As a first installment, the Chief Minister disbursed cash compensation among 20 and appointment orders among two kin of the persons who were killed in various militancy-related incidents in the district. Those among whom Mehbooba Mufti issued appointment orders included Mohammad Altaf son of Mohammad Ismail of Choudhary Naar, Rajouri and Mohammad Arif son of Abdul Rehman of Kote Dhara, Rajouri. Those who received cash compensation of Rs. 4 lakh each at the hands of Chief Minister included Razia Begum of Keri Teryath, Rama Devi of Seiya, Noor Akhtar of Jigni, Raqia Begum of Kothian, Kalakote, Satya Devi of Sair, Munir Hussain of Thanamandi, Hamshira Begum of Ghambir Muglan, Babu Khan of Nagrota, Gulshan Kumar of Patrara, Joginder Paul of Mangote, Zebo Begum of Thanamandi, Abdul Aziz of Kote Dhara, Sarfaraz Ahmad of Azmatabad, Noor Hussain of Choudhary Naar, Alam Bi of Khoriwali, Sakeena Bi of Panihad, Mir Hussain of Fatehpur, Nisar Hussain of Fatehpur, Mohammad Azmeer of Panjgraih and Mohammad Shafiq of Bhatian.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, in all there were 72 cases of SRO-43 from the district pending with the Government for more than twenty years and with the instructions of the Chief Minister, compensation in respect of 22 cases was disbursed today. In respect of remaining 50 cases, he said, compensation would be released next week and there would be zero pendency of SRO-43 cases in the district.

Various deputations from the town demanded repairs and improvement in the Rajouri-Bafliaz stretch of Mughal Road, construction of mini secretariat in the town, completion of survey on Budhal-Shopian road, addressing drinking water scarcity in the town, sewerage treatment plant for the town and development of parks in the town. They also demanded development of some parks in the town besides construction of a warehouse and parking slots for the vehicles.

The Chief Minister, on spot, announced release of Rs. 50 lakh for construction of a ware house in the town. She also released funds for developing few parks in the town.

A deputation of people from Dongi village demanded improvement and upgradation of Dongi-Gallian road, establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the area besides augmentation of power distribution system in the area.

The Chief Minister announced release of Rs. 40 lakh for the upgradation and improvement of Dongi-Gallian road and release of 10 transformers for stabilising power distribution system in the area.

Various deputations from Nowshera sought decongestion of traffic in the town besides compensation package for the border migrants.

The Chief Minister announced release of Rs. 50 lakh for constructing Bye Pass road in Nowshera town.

A deputation from Draj demanded construction of a grid station to stabilise power distribution in the area and augmentation of the existing drinking water facility. They also sought more facilities in the local health centre and upgradation of the local Middle School.

The Chief Minister announced release of Rs. 10 lakh for completing water supply scheme at Draj.

A deputation from Kalakote sought survey of fresh mines in the area to generate more employment for the local people. A deputation of religious scholars sought establishment of Madrassa Board in the State.

A deputation from Kotranka sought opening of a college in the area, tourism promotion, operationalization of the ITI and posting of an Additional Deputy Commissioner. They also demanded setting up of a Wrestling Academy at Kotranka, establishment of a fire station, installation of street lights and opening up of a Munsiff court at Darhal.

A deputation from Manjakote sought better road connectivity to the area, a degree college, munsiff court, completing the balance portion of Kakoda-B.G. Road and completion of Patrada water supply scheme.

A deputation from Kote Dhara demanded opening of a bank branch in the area and construction of a community hall. They also sought upgradation of schools at Chariyan and Krahad. Another deputation from Shahdara sought improvement of Shahdara-Thannamandi road and installation of street lights on it. They also sought extension of drinking water facilities to Chawa village.

The Chief Minister announced release of Rs. 10 lakh for completing drinking water supply to Chawa village. She also announced release of Rs. 20 lakh each for road project and Water Supply scheme at Kote Dhara.

Several deputations from Sunderbani demanded removal of encroachments on the hospital road, transfer back of land of resin factory, urgent repairs of the local higher secondary school, construction of rest rooms in the town and culvert in the Tala Nagara Panchayat.

A deputation from Sankhari demanded upgradation of Palam-Sankhari-Peeri road, opening up of a post office at Sankhari, augmentation of drinking water facilities, construction of a community hall and upgradation of Tralla school.

Chief Minister directed operationalisation of Barsalla Water Supply Scheme within one month to extend benefits to people.

Mehbooba Mufti listened to the demands of the deputations throughout the day and it continued till late in the night. In many of the cases Mehbooba Mufti gave on spot directions for the redressal of the grievances which was hailed by the deputationists.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. M K Bhandari; senior officers from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Planning Department; heads of several Departments; Chiefs of many Engineering wings; Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; SSP, Yougal Manhas and officers of District administration were present on the occasion.

With this, Mehbooba Mufti has so far conducted such programmes at 13 districts of Pulwama, Anantnag, Kuglam, Kupwara, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal in Kashmir Valley and Ramban, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu province during which hundreds of people apprised her about their problems and difficulties.

The public outreach programmes launched by the Chief Minister have evoked an interesting response from the public who come up with their problems for an on the spot redressal.