CM’s commitments reviewed by DDC Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Saturday convened a joint meeting of officers and engineers of district administration to review the status of ongoing developmental scenario, progress achieved under different schemes under execution in the district besides took stock of Chief Minister’s commitments made by her during the visit to Kishtwar on 9th December last year in which different public deputations put forth their demands for early redressal.

DDC impressed upon all the stake holders for completion and ensuring implementation of all commitments.

The DDC fixed the deadlines for the completion of the works at different locations.

DDC directed all the officers to submit the action taken report of the commitments on weekly basis.

He instructed district officers to clear all the bottlenecks of developmental works across the district and work in coordination. He furthur added “in case the bottlenecks are not resolved the officers may feel free to approach the DDC.”

The officers and Engineers of PHE, R&B, RDD, Planning, Revenue, Youth Services and Sports, Irrigation, PDD, RDD, Education, Family and Health, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheres, Horticulture, Agriculture, Technical Education, Labour and Employment, NHPC , Auqaf Deptts Kishtwar were present in the meeting.