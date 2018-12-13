CMOs, BMOs among 21 doctors transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday transferred Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Block Medical Officers (BMOs) among 21 doctors.

According to the order issued by Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, Dr Suresh Kumar Gupta, MO, CMO Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Rajouri vice Dr. Mehmood Hussain, MO, who shall report to Directorate of Health Services, Jammu for further adjustment. Dr. Sunil Sharma, MO, BMO Bani has been transferred and posted as Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri; Dr. Aruna Verma, MO, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as DTO Jammu vice Dr. Kamini Gupta, MO, who has been posted as Deputy Chief Medical Officer Samba; Dr. Jyoti Gupta, MO, UHC Shastri Nagar, Jammu shall look-after the charge of ZLO Jammu relieving Dr. Chanderlekha Gupta. MO, who has been posted as DIO Samba; Dr. Savita Wazir, MO, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as DHO Kathua; Dr. Sanjay Turki, MO, awaiting orders of adjustment, shall look-after the charge of State Tuberculosis Officer till further orders.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahrnad Shah, MO, DIO Pulwama has been posted as Chief Medical Officer, Anantnag; Dr. Nishat Shaheen, MO, Controller Stores, Health Services, Kashmir has been posted as Assistant Director, Health Services, Kashmir; Dr. Syed Manzoor Qadri, MO, AD HS Kashmir has been posted as Controller Stores, Health Services, Kashmir; Dr. Fazal Ali Kochak, MO, CMO Anantnag has been posted as Chief Medical Officer, Kulgam; Dr. Mehrajudin Son, MO, Dy CMO Ganderbal has been posted as Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Ganderbal; Dr. Shabina Gulshan, MO, Dy. MS DH Budgarn has been posted as Block Medical Officer, Khansahib; Dr. Arshid Tak, MO, DIO Anantnag has been posted as Block Medical Officer, Achabal; Dr. G.M. Ahanger, MO, JLNM Hospital has been posted as Block Medical Officer, Wakura Ganderbal.

Dr Shakeel Majid, MO, DTC Anantnag has been posted as Block Medical Officer, Sallar; Dr Arjumand Bashir, MO, Block Chattergam, has been posted as DIO Anantnag; Dr Nighat Yasmeen, MO, PHC Zadibal has been posted as Dy Chief Medical Officer Ganderbal; Dr Farooq Qureshi (DGO), MO, SDH Kupwara has been posted as Medical Officer in block Tanghdar. He shall also hold the charge of BMO Tanghdar in addition to his own duties.