CME on thoracic surgery commences

JAMMU: The two-day Continuous Medical Education (CME) on Mid-Term Thoracic Surgery organised by the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Department (CTVS) GMC, Jammu under the aegis of Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) commenced here on Friday.

The CME was inaugurated by Principal and Dean Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Sunanda Raina, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Dr Shiv K Nair, President IATCS and Dr C S Hiremath, Secretary IACTS and a number of senior faculty members from all over India were present on the occasion while Dr Arvind Kohli was the Organising Secretary of CME.

The CME witnessed a huge response from post-graduates, residents and consultants as most experienced faculty from all across India shared their experience with delegates. In addition, there was hands-on training in advanced practices in thoracic surgery like robotics ECMO and EBUS. A number of doctors got benefitted by the CME as most experienced faculty demonstrated the use of various sophisticated equipments.

On the occasion, Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr Gurjeet Singh for his distinguished services in field of Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Dr Sunanda appreciated efforts of skill enhancement of budding surgeons and thanked the visiting faculty for participating in the CME.