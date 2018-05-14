CM speaks to Rajnath, takes up harassment cases

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday spoke to Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and brought to his notice some cases of harassment of people from Jammu & Kashmir at Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.
The Chief Minister requested the Union Home Minister to issue necessary instructions to the concerned agencies so that the people from the State, who are studying, doing business or working in other parts of the country, do not feel inconvenienced and they carry on their activities without any interference.
The Union Home Minister assured the Chief Minister to look into the cases and take strict action.
