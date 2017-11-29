CM speaks to Home Secy over assault of Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday spoke to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba about social media reports on the alleged assault of Kashmiri prisoners in Delhi’s Tihar jail and urged him to ensure their safety.
Mufti spoke to Gauba after photographs of injured Kashmiri under-trials surfaced on social media sites here, officials said.
“A prison is considered to be the safest place but the alleged incidents that have come to light put a question mark on it,” she said.
The photographs of several injured undertrials was circulated by the Separatist Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani which it alleged were beaten in the jail.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
SC dismisses plea to stall release of Padmavati abroad
Quentin Tarantino laments rise of streaming sites
‘Padmavati’ row: No shooting for 15 mins across India tomorrow
IFFI director asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper