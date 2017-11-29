CM speaks to Home Secy over assault of Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday spoke to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba about social media reports on the alleged assault of Kashmiri prisoners in Delhi’s Tihar jail and urged him to ensure their safety.

Mufti spoke to Gauba after photographs of injured Kashmiri under-trials surfaced on social media sites here, officials said.

“A prison is considered to be the safest place but the alleged incidents that have come to light put a question mark on it,” she said.

The photographs of several injured undertrials was circulated by the Separatist Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani which it alleged were beaten in the jail.