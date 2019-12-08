CM says fire incident tragic, rescue operations on

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described the fire incident in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area as “tragic” and said firemen were doing their best.
A massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area in Anaj Mandi area here, leaving 35 people dead.
“V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals,” the chief minister said in a tweet. (PTI)
