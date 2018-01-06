CM Puducherry calls on Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister of Puducherry, V. Narayanasamy called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh here and discussed a wide range of state related issues.

Dr Jitendra Singh was briefed by Narayanasamy about distinguished outcomes and targets achieved by the Puducherry Government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, thus bringing in a substantial amount of addition to the State exchequer which could be utilized for the benefit of the poor and the needy as well as for carrying forward several public welfare schemes.

Narayanasamy also apprised Dr Jitendra Singh of a number of new initiatives taken by the Government of Puducherry. He said, several new direct air flights from different destinations have been introduced recently. In addition, he said, the Government of Puducherry is also working out the possibility and feasibility of starting sea cruise between Chennai and Puducherry.

Chief Minister of Puducherry also took up with Dr Jitendra Singh, some of the issues related to Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and sought his intervention in the interest of the State.

Dr Jitendra Singh took a note of all the issues brought to his notice by Narayanasamy. He said, he would immediately get in touch with the concerned officials in the Ministry and try to come out with mutually acceptable conclusions.