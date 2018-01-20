CM orders setting up of camps

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief and anguish over the killing of three persons during the cross border shelling in the RS Pura, Suchetgarh and Arnia sectors on Friday.

Mehbooba Mufti has directed the Jammu divisional administration to ensure specialised treatment to the people injured in the shelling. She has also directed the respective Deputy Commissioners to organise camps for the affected people at safe locations and ensure that all basic amenities are provided to them.