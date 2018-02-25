CM orders probe: Madni’s son declines KVIB job offer

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Minutes after the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti ordered a high level probe into the appointments in Jammu & Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board, Aroot Madni the son of Sartaj Madni declined to accept the offer of appointment as Executive Officer from the Board.STATE TIMES in its Saturday edition exclusively published the selection ofAroot Madni in KVIB… Interestingly, the selection list was carrying only roll numbers not names…

Now, Aroot Madni, son of Sartaj Madni sends resignation letter to secretary/chief executive officer, JKVIB, after severe criticism from different corners,