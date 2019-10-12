CM Meghalaya calls on Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma called on Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh here on Friday and discussed the progress of various development projects in the State as well as IAS related cadre issues.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the status of various Centrally funded projects under NLCPR of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the projects under North Eastern Council (NEC). The subject related to the submission of utilisation certificates and release of more funds was also discussed.

The Chief Minister briefed the DoNER Minister about the progress made on the construction including MBT of Pynursla-Latangriwan road towards Mawlynnong. The project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29.97 crore in September, 2019 and the Ministry had also released Rs 10 lakh for the tendering process. The upgradation of Mawsmai-Shella from Laittyra village upto Kynrem falls was also discussed during the meeting.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the State of Meghalaya has high tourism potential and rich scenic beauty. This needs to be explored, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has always given high priority to the development of north eastern states.

Besides above, the Chief Minister also discussed the cadre-related issues of IAS officers of the state.