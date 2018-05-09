CM meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
During the course of their hour and a half long meeting, Governor and Chief Minister discussed various important matters relating to counter-terrorist operations; continuing incidents of stone pelting; the death of a tourist and other concerns. They also discussed the growing radicalization and its grave impact in the educational sector. Governor also spoke to Mufti about certain issues relating to the Prime Minister’s forthcoming visits to Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu regions.
