CM hopeful of people’s participation in Panchayat polls

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed hope that the people of the state would choose ballots over bullets during the panchayat elections scheduled to start in February next year.

“I’m very pleased to announce that the long overdue panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from February 15, 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets and will continue to do so,” Mufti tweeted on Tuesday.

The panchayat elections were scheduled for last year but could not be held due to the unrest that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8. Eighty- six people were killed in the violence.

The elections could not be held this year again after violence during a bypoll to Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on April 8 left eight persons dead besides forcing cancellation of the bypoll to Anantnag parliamentary.