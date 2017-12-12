CM holds longest Public Darbar in Doda

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: In what could be described as one of the longest public interactions over the decades, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti disposed the complaints and demands of the deputations till 1:30 AM on Monday during her grievances redressal camp here. The camp started which started at 10:30 AM on Sunday continued till late in the night and the last deputation which met the Chief Minister past mid night at around 1:40 AM came from Palmas area of Doda. The deputation demanded construction of a footpath and connecting the area with the circular road of the town.

Moved by their plight, the Chief Minister announced release of Rs. 15 lakh for construction of footpath and also extending facilities of electricity and drinking water. With this the more than 15 hours long public outreach programme concluded.

Around 100 deputations met the Chief Minister during her public outreach programme and given the large number of people and their demands, it continued past midnight making it one of the longest interactions in the State in so many decades.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced release of Rs. 25 lakh for procuring a digital X-ray for the District Hospital, Doda and Rs. 20 lakh for completing the balance work of the stadium in the town.

Mehbooba Mufti also announced construction of community halls in the Route, Behote and Batakund villages of Marmat area of the district. This was in response to the demands of the people of these areas during the longest in decades’ grievances redressal camp.