CM Gehlot inagurates first Janta clinic in Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in Malviya Nagar area here to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums.

In the first phase, 12 Janta clinics will be opened where people will get free medicines as well as free medical examination in some cases.

“It is to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums, Gehlot said.

The chief minister had announced Janta clinics in the state budget.

“We want to make healthcare facilities accessible to all. We are committed to make Rajasthan a leading state in the country in the area of health services. The government is also launching Nirogi Rajasthan for this,” he said.

Health minster Raghu Sharma, minister of state for health Subhash Garg and senior officials of the state health department were present on the occasion. (PTI)