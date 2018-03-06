CM distributes cash relief among Poonch border shelling victims

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who is in the town in connection with her public outreach programme, distributed cash relief among the kin of nine persons who were killed during the on-going border shelling in the area. These victims hailed from border areas of Balakote, Haveli and Mendhar. The cash relief includes Rs. 5 lakh each in case of a death during the cross-LoC shelling.
Several legislators of the district, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma, IGP, Jammu, SDS Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner, Tariq Ahmad Zargar and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
