CM distributes cash relief among Poonch border shelling victims

POONCH: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who is in the town in connection with her public outreach programme, distributed cash relief among the kin of nine persons who were killed during the on-going border shelling in the area. These victims hailed from border areas of Balakote, Haveli and Mendhar. The cash relief includes Rs. 5 lakh each in case of a death during the cross-LoC shelling.

Mehbooba listens to public grievances POONCH: Taking her public outreach programme further to so far uncovered areas, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti visited Poonch and convened a grievances redressal camp here on Monday. During the camp the Chief Minister listened to scores of deputations and hundreds of people from difficult and hilly areas who apprised her of their developmental needs and sought their redressal. Legislators of the district were present on the occasion.

The deputations in general thanked the Chief Minister for undertaking many developmental initiatives in the Pir Panchal region, Eklaya educational centre at Mendhar and many other developmental works in the district.

The demands put forth by the deputations during the day long public outreach programme included start of work on the proposed tunnel on the Mughal Road which they described the gift of 21st century to people of Pir Panchal region. Other general demands put forth included bringing Poonch and adjoining areas on the tourist map of the State, establishment of a trauma hospital facility on the Peer ki Gali-Rajouri stretch of Mughal Road, individual and community bunkers to save them from cross border shelling, timely execution of projects to improve the power distribution system in the district and pacing up of other developmental works in the district.

Several deputations from Balakote demanded upgradation of High school Behrooti to Higher Secondary School, improvement of Brati Brani Gali road, reorganisation of Balakote tehsil, construction of Suian Katta to Sandote road and construction of bridge at Zinda Peer. They also demanded upgradation and stabilisation of power and drinking water distribution in the area and development of Behrote, Sandote and Basooni roads.

The Chief Minister directed immediate examination and evaluation of the demands put forth. Besides, she also directed construction of a community hall, with all facilities, in the area.

Deputations from various areas of Surankote demanded taking up of flood protection works in the area, construction of administrative complex in Surankote, model villages for Bafliaz and Surankote, playground at Charala, upgradation of schools at Chandimarg and Sailan and roads from Sailan to Mahra and Behramgalla to Manai.

Deputations from Mendhar sought overall development of area, upgradation of various schools, early completion of Sangiote Galli to Turrian road, establishment of transformer workshop in the area and hostel in the local college. They also demanded early completion of Harni (BG) and other PMGSY roads, setting up of an ITI and upgradation of local receiving station. They also sought carving out of sessions court at and Additional Deputy Commissioner’s post for Mendhar.

The Chief Minister directed immediate provision of street lights for the Poonch, Mendhar and Surankote towns.

A deputation from Mankote sought augmentation of drinking water facilities in Kasbalari, Salani, Nabna, upgradation of High School, Kasbalari to Higher Secondary School.

A deputation of members of civil society Mandi thanked the Chief Minister for many of historic steps during her rule so far. Demands of a women’s degree college, augmentation of power distribution system and completion of work on Tehsil complex Mandi were also put forth by the deputation.

Several deputations of women sought establishment of a women’s Police station at Poonch, new Anganwari centres, recruitment of more women in Police, establishment of job oriented courses and skill centres, establishment of orphanages and women centres in the district, streamlining of old age pension scheme and availability of drinking water supply.

The Chief Minister assured the deputation to look into their demands.

Many other deputations from other areas of the district including Khanetar, Haveli also met the Chief Minister and apprised her of their problems.

Mehbooba Mufti listened to the demands of the deputations throughout the day and it continued till late in the night. In many cases the Chief Minister gave on spot directions for the redressal of the grievances which was hailed by the deputationists.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma; IGP Jammu zone, Dr. SDS Jamwal; senior officers from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Planning Department; heads of several Departments; Chiefs of many Engineering wings and Heads of several Departments; Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Tariq Ahmad Zargar and officers of divisional and District administration were present on the occasion.

This is the eighth public outreach programme of the Chief Minister in the Jammu province. Earlier, she conducted a similar public outreach programmes at Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Samba. She has already conducted such programmes at Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Budgam and Baramulla in Kashmir Valley during which hundreds of people apprised her about their problems and difficulties.

The public outreach programmes launched by the Chief Minister have evoked an interesting response from the public who come up with their problems for an on the spot redressal.

