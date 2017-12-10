CM directs sending doctors’ team to Wadwan to check hepatitis

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Expressing concern over the reports of prevalence of hepatitis in some areas of Wadwan, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday directed sending a team of doctors to the area to check the prevalence of hepatitis and control the same.

The issue came to fore during the public grievance redressal camp held by the Chief Minister here.

Several deputations from the Wadwan area complained to the Chief Minister about the prevalence of the disease and sought remedial measures for the same.

The Chief Minister also directed submission of the report by the team to the government at the earliest for further action.

Mehbooba Mufti also directed sending a team of veterinarians to the area to enquire complaints of non-availability of vaccines for cattle and sheep. She asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that vaccines for livestock are made available in the area and also administered in time.