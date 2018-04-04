CM directs adherence to SoPs during security ops, specialised treatment for injured

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti reviewed the overall situation in the Kashmir Valley in a high-level meeting of officers here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister impressed upon the officers dealing with security situation to ensure that collateral damage is avoided and all the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in this regard are strictly adhered to.

Mehbooba Mufti also enquired about the injured admitted in various Hospitals like GMC, Srinagar, SKIMS etc. She directed the Hospital authorities to ensure specialized treatment of the injured so that they are able to restart their lives again.

Earlier in the meeting, senior civil and Police officers briefed the Chief Minister about the overall situation in the Kashmir Valley, particularly after the incidents of violence in Shopian district two days ago.

Chief Secretary, B B Vyas; Principal Secretary, Home, R K Goyal; Director General of Police, Dr. S P Vaid; ADGP, CID, A G Mir; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Director, SKIMS, Prof. Omar Javed Shah; IGP, Kashmir zone, S P Pani; Principal, GMC, Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Saima Rashid; DIG, SKR, Amit Kumar; Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman and other officers were present in the meeting.