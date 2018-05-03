CM condoles photojournalist Prem Gupta’s demise

Share Share 0 Share 0

NEW DELHI/JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has condoled the demise of Prem Gupta, Senior Photo Journalist, Punjab Kesri, Jammu.

The Chief Minister said Prem Gupta had a great passion for the profession for which he worked with utmost dedication.

Mehbooba Mufti has conveyed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of Prem Gupta and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana expressed profound grief over the demise of Prem Gupta describing his death as a great loss to media fraternity.

In a message, Rana conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

National Conference Provincial Spokesperson, Madan Mantoo and Additional Spokesperson, Surinder Singh Bunty also expressed grief over the death of Prem Gupta.

“We express our solidarity with the media fraternity in general and the family of Gupta in particular at this hour of grief”, Mantoo and Bunty said while praying for peace to the departed soul.

JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma (ex-MLC) condoled the death of Prem Gupta, describing him an efficient, honest and dedicated photojournalist who served the society in a better possible manner. He on behalf of rank and file of the Party conveyed deep sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul in heaven.