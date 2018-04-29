CM arrives at Srinagar; Congratulates civil services qualifiers from J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti arrived here on Saturday from Jammu after the Civil Secretariat and other move offices closed on Friday at Jammu.

On her arrival here, the Chief Minister was accorded a formal reception at the airport by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, S P Pani; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Budgam and Srinagar districts and other senior officers.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti has congratulated this year’s civil services qualifiers from the State. The results of UPSC conducted civil services examinations were declared yesterday in which more than ten boys and girls from Jammu & Kashmir have made it to the country’s prestigious civil services.

In her message to these successful candidates, the Chief Minister said with their well-deserved success these young boys and girls have given the entire State a reason to rejoice and cheer. “I have always believed that our youth are full of potential, talent and enterprise. There is no dearth of that. But it is only a matter of opportunity and platform to display that talent”, she said in her message.

Mehbooba Mufti said year after year the young boys and girls are giving Jammu & Kashmir a reason to smile which should make us ponder that if we all rise above the petty divides and channelize our potential in positive direction we can take the State to new heights of prosperity and excellence. She asked the young students to take a cue from the hard work and steadfastness of these civil services qualifiers.

The Chief Minister hoped that these young officers-designate would carry on with the same urge and serve the State and the country in the same spirit in which they cracked this prestigious examination.

Mehbooba Mufti has conveyed her warm greetings to the families, parents and teachers of these successful candidates as well.