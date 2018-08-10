Cloudburst hits Sabu village, reminds Leh of 2010 floods

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Cloudburst of Wednesday night that affected Sabu village and created panic in and around Leh as it reminded the people of the nightmare and havoc witnessed during flash floods of 2010 in Leh.

Sabu village was badly hit in 2010 also in the first week of August. Shey, Stakmo, Chiling and Rumbak villages have also reportedly received damages but no loss of human was reported from any place.

As soon as news of floods affecting Sabu village spread like wildfire, Executive Councillor for Health, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal, Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, MLA Leh Nawang Rigzin Jora, MLC Leh Chering Dorje, President LBA Tsewang Thinles, political leaders, SDRF, ITBP, police and volunteers from different societies rushed to the site to assess the situation.

Volunteers from several associations were also seen helping the locals to clear the debris from their houses. Several houses and properties were damaged and agricultural lands have been buried under debris.

After getting news of heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, district administration deployed SDRF and police but nothing could be done during night due to visibility problem. However, restoration started since early morning to provide immediate relief to the affected people.

DC Leh, Avny Lavasa informed media that rehabilitations camps have been set up at safer places where affected families would be kept for few days and all the essential services are being monitored by administration as per requirement.

Lavasa confirmed damages caused by floods in Shey, Stakmo, Chiling and Rumbak villages.

MLC Leh Chering Dorje said that cloudburst occurred in Saboo village that was affected in the past as well and presently prime focus is to remove the debris from damaged houses and volunteers from SDRF, Police, ITBP and locals are doing good job. Dorje said that this is for the third time Sabu has been affected and suggested that realignment of road and stream must be done in order to avoid such as repeated damage in future.

According to residents, due to 2010 flood they were this time on high alert and that is why no human lives were lost.

One of the victims, Ishey Dolker, whose house was affected for the third time, said that everything including the vegetable garden, her main source of income, has been lost to the flood. She narrated that all the seven family members run away to a safer place when it started raining but lots all belongings of the family from four generation to the flood.