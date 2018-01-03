Cloth merchant robbed of Rs one lakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A group of unidentified robbers on Tuesday evening looted Rs one lakh from a cloth merchant in posh Gandhi Nagar locality.

Police said, “Vinod Kumar, a readymade garment shop owner, was on way back to his home on foot after closing his shop, when the robbers attacked him with an iron rod.”

“We have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the absconding robbers,” police said. Panic gripped the area, when locals raised an alarm on seeing Vinod Kumar crying for help. The robbers flee before the people assembled.

Police has rounded up some suspects. Employees of the shop have also been summoned for questioning.