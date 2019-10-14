Close toll plaza at Sarore before people come on roads: Manjit

STATE TIMES NEWS

Vijaypur: Former Minister and District Congress Committee, Samba, president, Manjit Singh on Monday appealed Governor to roll back Sarore Toll Plaza while extending support to transporters / matador owners.

As the transporters have also gone on strike in protest against Toll Plaza, Manjit Singh, in a public meeting here at Vijaypur, extended support of Congress Party and said that exploitation of the poor people will not be tolerated.

“When BJP was in opposition, they did not allow Toll Plaza at Sarore (Bari Brahmana). They held demonstrations, but now they have gone on silent mode,” he alleged.

He alleged that people are suffering due to routine jam for hours on the toll plaza but no one speaks about their problems. “The transporters who ply buses on Jammu-Kathua road have also gone on strike in protest against the Toll charge, but the Government has turned blind eyes,” he said, while expressing serious concern.

He said that the Government must understand the simmering anger among the people and roll back the toll plaza from Sarore. “When Union Territories across Country don’t have any toll, why Jammu and Kashmir is facing Toll and their charges are also higher than Toll in any other part of the country,” questioned Manjit Singh. He said that the Government should not force people to come on the roads and openly launch agitation. “To stop people from coming on roads, the Government must roll back the Toll plaza.”