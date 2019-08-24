Close Evacuee Property Department

Dear Editor,

Since 70 years evacuee property (land and house) of those who left J&K to POJK was allotted to refugees who left their property in POJK. Till date they are only tenants and paying rent, maintain on our own expenses as well as chowkidar of their property who left 70 yrs ago with a hope that whenever they come back, can reclaim their land and property and push the allottees refugee of 1947 out.

Since Article 370 is abolished, this department should also be abolished and full property rights given to

allotee refugees in lieu of the properties left by refugees in POJK who so ever, as original owners will never return now.

Dr K C Sharma,

Jammu.