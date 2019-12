Close contests in IInd round of Senior Snooker

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The second round of the ongoing senior snooker event witnessed some close contests in the J&K Billiards and Snooker Championships under the banner of J&K Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here on Thursday.

Cueists, Umar Himayun, Vidit Gawri, Sohail Khalid, Muddassar Ashiq and Rahil Bhat had easy outings against lesser known names.

The Results: IInd Round: Avish Sharma beat Ansh Chopra 2-1 (20-45, 56-42, 60-44); Vishal Abrol beat Manav Pathania 2-1 (47-43, 19-61, 70-55); Rahil Bhat beat Ankush Sharma 2-0 (45-12, 55-20); Muddasser Ashiq beat Manik Sharma 2-0 (60-09, 76-06); Vicky Wazir beat Nikhil Kapahi 2-1 (53-23, 50-23, 68-28); Saksham Gupta beat Arjun Singh 2-1 (51-67, 66-32, 72-51); Sohail Khalid beat Adish Raina 2-0 (53-08, 60-32); Ishuk Choudary beat Varun Ghai 2-0 (48-19, 48-29); Vidit Gawri beat Umar-ul-Ishan 2-0 (63-27, 63-20); Younis Kuchey beat Vikrant Gupta 2-0 (50-43, 86-15); Abhishek Pathania beat Sahil Kumar 2-0 (61-18, 55-25);Umar Himanyun beat Sourav Sharma 2-0 (78-33, 84-03); Ishan Choudhary beat Ejaz Ali 2-1 (69-79, 54-46, 65-33). Ist Round: Vishal Abrol beat Karan Singh 2-0 (56-45, 50-43).