Close all 15 Urban Health Centres of Jammu city: RTI activist

JAMMU: RTI Activist Balvinder Singh urged upon Governor Satya Pal Malik to close all the 15 Urban Health Centres and evening clinics established in Jammu city.

Briefing media persons here on Wednesday, Singh said that Urban Health Centres were the brain child of some of the politicians and bureaucrats for absorbing their kith and kin well within the city.

Singh said that he inspected some of UHCs including UHC Gujjar Nagar, UHC Digiana, UHC Shastri Nagar, UHC Nanak Nagar, under RTI, during evening and UHC Janipur in the morning and found that patients with minor problems like headache, lower back pain, minor injuries visit these centres.

“Every UHC and evening clinics is heaving two or three Medical Officers and 10 to 12 other staff and government is unnecessary spending lakh of rupees for no use,” Singh said, adding that Jammu City needs not such UHCs and evening clinics as such facilities already exists at SMGS Hospital, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Government Hospital Sarwal, Government Medical College and Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital.

Singh asserted that on the one side 184 primary health centers and community health centers out of 259 are running without doctors while on the other hand most of the influential doctors managed their postings in these 15 UHCs /evening clinics.

Singh urged upon the Governor to intervene and close all 15 UHCs and evening clinics which have virtually become the rehabilitation centres for the influential doctors.

Among others who were present in the press conference include Jasbir Singh, Manmohan Singh and Mahesh Singh Kotwal.