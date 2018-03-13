Clinton criticised for her remarks against Trump supporters

Share Share 0 Share 0

Washington: Hillary Clinton has been criticised for her remarks during the former US Secretary of State’s India visit in which she targeted people who supported President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections.

Clinton, at a conclave in Mumbai, suggested that those who supported Trump did so because they did not like black people getting rights, women getting jobs or Indian-American succeeding more than them.

“You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights. You don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it,” Clinton said during the India Today Conclave 2018, Mumbai.

Puneet Ahluwalia, a member of 2016 Trump Asian Pacific Advisory Committee said that Clinton remarks were “a desperate attempt to overshadow her divisiveness and shortcomings by accusing President Trump’s first year in office successes.”

Donald J Trump Jr, who was recently in India on a business tour, also supported the Indian-Americans.

“Just when you think she can’t get worse… she does. She always does, Trump Jr said.

He also re-tweeted a short video clip of Clinton from the India Today Conclave.

“If you look at the map of the United States, there’s all that red in the middle where Trump won. I win the coasts, I win Illinois, I win Minnesota, places like that,” Clinton said.

“What the map doesn’t show you is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” Clinton explained.

“So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards,” alleged the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.

“The ‘most qualified candidate ever’ folks. What a joke,” Trump Junior said in another tweet along with a youtube video of her speech.

“The whole interview at the India Today Conclave is outrageous. She is trashing America’s heartland. There are a lot of hardworking Americans, including Indian, Asian and Africans in those states and just because they did not vote for her, doesn’t mean they were moving backwards,” Ahluwalia said.

“Both Clintons get high marks for giving ‘lip service’ to India. It has always been under the Republican administration that relations with India have deepened on multiple fronts,” he alleged.

“President Trump has appointed numerous Indian Americans to coveted positions in his administration. President Trump and his administration has highlighted deepening partnership with India and its growing’s role in the Indo-Pacific region,” Ahluwalia said. (PTI)