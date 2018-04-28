Clerical Cadre’s Secretariat Gherao foiled, several detained

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Friday foiled the Secretariat Gherao march of clerical cadre by detaining their representatives.

The clerical employees under the banner of Jammu Kashmir Ladakh All Department Clerical Staff Coordination Committee (Jammu province) assembled at Press Club Jammu near Dogra Chowk and took out a march towards Civil Secretariat.

Heavy contingent of police deployed at Indira Chowk foiled the protest march of employees rally by detaining hundreds of clerical cadre employees.

Clerical Cadre observed complete pen down strike across the State on the fifth consecutive day.

The strike was observed on the call given by Coordination Committee of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh All Departments Clerical Staff Association. The association lambasted the government for using police force on employees. The association appealed to the clerical cadre to observe complete Kaam Choro Hartal on April 28, 2018. The association members informed “We have decided to stop the working of treasuries and offices.”

Those who were detained during the protest march include Babu Hussain Malik, Ravi Singh Bahu, Ashish Sharma, Akhtar Hussain Malik, Rajesh Ajnabi, Gurmeet Singh, Munish Sharma, Arun Sharma, Bharat Bhushan, Meenakshi Sharma, Ansuya Gupta, Anu Raina, Avatar Krishan, Yash Pal Sharma, Mohammad Latief and others.

Sukhbir Singh, Parkash Singh, Anil Mehta, Yash Paul Sharma, Bharat Bushan Kotwal, Mohammad Saleem, Onkar Verma, Arun Shama, Ansuya Gupta, Umar Jan, Sewa Ram Rathore, Kuldeep Kotwal, Yash Sharma, Kirpal Singh, Vikas Chander, Mukhtiyar Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Kirpal Singh, Mohd Sadiq, Naresh Sharma, Om Parkash, Sandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Darshan Angurana, Sham Lal, Ali Mohammad, Uday Singh Pathania, Vijay Kumar, Mangal Singh and Manohar Singh, Kathua, condemned the use of police force on employees.