Clear stance on Machail Mata Shrine Board: DB asks State

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Thursday asked the State to apprise the Court about its stand on constitution of Machail Mata Shrine Board or transfer of management of the temple to any of already existing Shrine Board(s).

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a practicing lawyer Ajay Kumar Sharma (Advocate) hailing from Kishtwar for constitution of Shrine Board at Machail Mata and a Special Investigation Team to look into the financial irregularities and assets of the Sarv Shakti Sevak Sanstha.

After hearing Advocate Aditya Sharma and Advocate Sumit Nayyar for the PIL, the DB observed that in the Status Report filed by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu dated April 23, 2019, it has been stated that a sum of Rs 40 lakh is required for clearance of pending liabilities and another sum of Rs 99 lakh is required for managing the Yatra which is likely to commence in the last week of July 2019.

DB also observed that from perusal of the details furnished regarding Rs 40 lakh, it came to fore that sum of Rs 12 lakh has been shown as arrears of monthly honourarium or salaries to be paid to the staff of Sarv Shakti Sevak Sanstha and Bhartiya Shiksha Niketan School.

Advocate Abhinav Sharma appearing for the respondents submitted that the salaries and honourarium should be properly accounted. The liabilities may be cleared subject to the condition that in case ultimately it is found that the employees of the School were under the control of one of the respondents individually and not with the Sarv Shakti Sevak Sanstha, the liability to pay the aforesaid amount will fall on that respondent and not on the Sanstha.

Keeping in view the aforesaid fact, DB authorised the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to withdraw Rs 12 lakh from the accounts of the Sanstha for clearance of liabilities of account of honourarium of staff of Sarv Shakti Sevak Sanstha and also for payment of honourarium /salary to the staff of Bhartiya Shiksha Niketan School. As far as the balance Rs 28 lakh was concerned, the order pertaining to that was deferred.

DB further observed that estimate of Rs 99 lakh has been given to be spent for making arrangements for Yatra commencing in the last week of July 2019. Different heads have been provided where the money is to be spent. We do not wish to go into the details, hence, allow the amount to be withdrawn.

DB also observed that it is the responsibility of the Divisional Commissioner to count for each and every penny spent after withdrawal of amount from the account of the Sanstha for proper audit thereof after the Yatra concludes.

DB directed that proper care shall be taken for counting entire donations/offerings, either in cash received or kind, from the pilgrims in the temple and in donation boxes enroute the Yatra. Some responsible officer should be appointed to account for the same periodically, as per the requirements.

DB further observed that at the cost of repetition, we may add here that the Divisional Commissioner shall take all possible steps to ensure that the Yatra for pilgrims is made comfortable. DB further directed SIT to furnish report on next date of hearing.