Clear pending dues of teachers: ReT Forum

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Jammu and Kashmir ReT Teachers Forum urged upon the government to release pending four months salary of 41,000 ReT teachers.

A meeting was held here on Sunday under the leadership of State President of the Forum, Vinod Sharma and District President Lekh Raj Parihar. The meeting was attended by the delegates of forum from all the eleven zones of the district.

Sharma demanded immediate release of salary of last four months of 41,000 teachers of the State as per Seventh Pay Commission besides delinking of the same from MHRD to State Budget.

He said that due to non-implementation of government decision teachers are facing a lot of problems to meet their both ends. He said Advisor to Governor has assured to implement the decision of the government in letter and spirit and to get the final nod in next SAC meeting and they are hopeful of getting this issue resolved. He said that the forum is waiting till next meeting of SAC and next course of action will be announced the same day.

Lekh Raj Parihar, while speaking, appealed to the Director School Education Jammu to initiate the regularisation process of ReT teachers who have completed five years satisfactory service and are waiting for the same for a long time.

Among those who were present in the meeting included Sukhdev Singh Sumbria, Sham Sharma, Sukesh Khajuria, Pritam Goswami, Balbinder Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Vipin Sharma, Sushil Singh, Viney Sharma, Suresh Sharma, Anil Sharma, Som Raj, Parshant Sharma, Raj Pathania and Vandna.