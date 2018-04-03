Cleanliness Fortnight gets underway at Ayurvedic Hospital

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The cleanliness fortnight drive initiated by Health Minister, Bali Bhagat on April 1, 2018, witnessed several events on day 2 here at Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu under the Swachhta Abhiyan.

The cleanliness drive was launched at Government Ayurvedic Hospital under the guidance of Niraj Kumar, Director Indian Systems of Medicine J&K. Dr. Taran Singh, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital stressed upon the staff that all the units of hospital should conduct cleanliness drives in their respective units and surrounding areas.

Deputy Director Ayurved, Jammu, Dr Anil Kant Gupta led the drive on the occasion along with Dr Rohit Gupta, AC Stores, Jammu.

Consultants, doctors from hospital and other staff participated in the drive.