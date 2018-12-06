Class-IV Employees Forum discusses issues

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Class-IV Employees Forum discussed various issues confronting the class IV employees.
In the meeting held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sunny Sadhu, the participants said that despite performing their duties with dedication, the Class-IV employees were never rewarded by the government. In the meeting, K.M Bhat was nominated as State General Secretary of the Forum. Among others who were present include Hanish Sharma, Sanjeet Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Bashir Ahmad Shah, Ishtiyaq Ahmad and Mohammad Ashrif.
