Class IV employee impersonating as ‘Dy Secy’ arrested in land grabbing

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: It is a classic case of impersonation that gains momentum when the seat of power, Civil Secretariat, shifts to the winter capital.

A class fourth employee of State Estates Department was on Wednesday arrested in an alleged land grabbing case and impersonating as a Deputy Secretary, deployed with the office of the Chief Secretary. He used to browbeat officials over phone to get fishy deals through.

According to police, one Daljit Singh of Barnai, posted as class fourth employee in the Estates Department, Civil Secretariat was arrested by the police late last night for impersonating as a close aide of top bureaucrats and threatening police for personal favours.

“He was wanted in various cases, especially of land grabbing,” police said.

Acting on a complaint of land grabbing, police acted swiftly and launched manhunt to apprehend him as he was evading arrest.

As per the complaint, he had trespassed in his land and threatened him of dire consequences, police sources added. “He used to make calls to police officers from official numbers of bureaucrats, posing as ‘Deputy Secretary,” sources said.

Many times, he used the landline phones from Secretariat to threaten SHOs and other officers. This time, he landed in police lock up as he was recognized as impersonator.

Police said that cases under Sections 447, 399, 427, 147, 382, 448, 323, 148, 325 and 336 of RPC are registered against him at Domana Police Station while investigations are under progress.