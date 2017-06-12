Class IV employee conducting X-Rays at SMGS hospital ;X-Ray tech suspended for being absent from duty

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: X-Ray unit incharge-cum-Technician of SMGS Hospital was placed under suspension on Sunday night for being absent from duty. A Class IV employee was conducting X-Rays in his place.

Interestingly, this Class IV employee is unable to read doctors’ instructions related to angles of X-rays. Thus he suggests most of the attendants to go out of the hospital to private X-Ray centres for better results.

Minister of Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat ordered the suspension when X-Ray unit incharge cum Technician Sanjay Anand was found absent unauthorisedly from duty putting the patients in trouble.

“X-Ray Unit Incharge cum technician Sanjay Anand is reportedly in New Delhi without any leave while the Radiology incharge Hans Raj who is supposed to be in station was found to be at Udhampur on Sunday night”, informed Health Minister Bali Bhagat, adding, “His explanation will also been called for leaving the station without permission of the administration.”

Many of the patients were going to private X-Ray centres as Class IV employee was not able to conduct x-Ray tests of certain angles as prescribed by the doctors.

It has been leant that the X-Ray technicians generally work in private clinics and remain absent from the government hospitals. On an average, over 150 X-rays are conducted at SMGS hospital every day. Most of these are shifted to private X-ray centres as X-ray technicians on duty remain absent. Sanjay Kumar, an attendant told STATE TIMES, “Medical Superintendent of SMGS Dr Dara Singh is also not available in the hospital for the last two days probably he is on leave while the incharge Assistant Superintendent Dr Meenakshi Kotwal hardly takes interest in the administration as the attendants are daily raising the issue of non-availability of staff especially in the X-Ray department.”

Health Minister Bali Bhagat told STATE TIMES that Sanjay Anand, X-Ray technician of SMGS hospitals has been placed under suspension while an inquiry has been ordered to find the loopholes in hospital administration.

“We have told all the attendants and patients to bring everything into our notice so that action can be taken against wrong doers,” Bali said.

The Minister has taken action against the X-Ray technician. However, OPD of private hospital Medanta at Gandhi Nagar area is continuing despite the Health Minister’s orders for closers of private OPDs in rented accommodations.

The agents of Delhi based hospitals like Medanta are managing the show by over powering the politicians by one way or the other.

To lure patients, this week Medanta Hospital Delhi is again going to conduct OPD near Gole Market area without any fear of Health Minister.

Here it is pertinent to mention that Health Minister had categorically ordered to stop such OPDs, running in rented buildings.