Class 8th, 9th exams postponed in Jammu province

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Due to prevailing situation, the examinations of class 8th and 9th (subject English) scheduled to held on February 18, 2019 have been postponed. This was informed by J K Sudan, Joint Director (Trgs), Principal SIE Jammu on Sunday.

While interacting with STATE TIMES here, Dr Sudan said, “Class 8 and Class 9 examination of subject English, scheduled to be held on Feb 18, 2019 stands postponed in respect of entire Jammu province. The fresh dates for holding the same shall be notified separately.”





