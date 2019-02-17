Class 8th, 9th exams postponed in Jammu province

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Due to prevailing situation, the examinations of class 8th and 9th (subject English) scheduled to held on February 18, 2019 have been postponed. This was informed by J K Sudan, Joint Director (Trgs), Principal SIE Jammu on Sunday.
While interacting with STATE TIMES here, Dr Sudan said, “Class 8 and Class 9 examination of subject English, scheduled to be held on Feb 18, 2019 stands postponed in respect of entire Jammu province. The fresh dates for holding the same shall be notified separately.”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Navjot Sidhu shown door from Kapil show
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar cancel Karachi Arts Council event after Pulwama attack
Kangana to direct film on her life, says won’t be a ‘propaganda’
Aziz Ansari opens up about accusation of sexual misconduct
Quincy Jones makes history with his 28th Grammy win
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper