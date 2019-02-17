Class 8, 9 exams in Jammu District scheduled for Feb 18 postponed

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Examination of Class 8 and Class 9 in Subject English scheduled to held on February 18, 2019 postponed.

J.K.Sudan, Joint Director (trgs), Principal, SIE Jammu told STATE TIMES that, “ Class 8 and Class 9 examination in Subject English scheduled to be held on Feb 18, 2019 stands postponed in respect of Jammu District Only and rescheduled date shall be notified separately for the same.

“While in rest of the districts, the examination shall be conducted as per notified date-sheet with effect from February 18, 2019,” Sudan said.