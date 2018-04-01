Class 12 Hindi paper circulating on social media fake: CBSE

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Class 12 Hindi (Elective) paper being circulated on the social media was fake , the CBSE said on Saturday and urged the people not to spread rumours regarding the paper. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to hold the Class 12th Hindi (Elective) examination on April 2. …a fake question paper of Class XII – Hindi (Elective) (enclosed) is being circulated on social media i.e. WhatsApp, YouTube etc.,” the CBSE said in a release. It added that the question papers circulating on these social media platforms were either of a previous year or fake.

“Hence, it is requested not to circulate the news about these fake papers, so that the students and other stakeholders are not misled”, the release said. The board also enclosed the fake Hindi paper, which it said was being circulated on the social media, with its statement.