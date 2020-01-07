Class 10 student dies as his car collides with security forces’ vehicle in Anantnag, locals protest

SRINAGAR: A Class 10 student died and three others injured on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in collided with a security forces’ vehicle in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a protest by local residents who hurled stones at police personnel, an official said.
Three protesters were injured as the police used force to disperse the crowd, he said.
He said traffic in Nowgam area of the district was disrupted due to the protest.
The student who died in the accident was identified as Tehseen Ahmed Bhat, a police officer said. (PTI)
