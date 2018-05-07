Clashes erupt after Shopian encounter, 5 protesters killed

Share Share 0 Share 0

‘Guns can’t resolve issue’: CM expresses grief

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Major clashes broke out between civilians and security forces in Shopian, Pulwama and other parts of South Kashmir following encounter of five terrorists in Shopian’s Badigam on Sunday. Five civilians have been killed in the clashes.

According to reports, five civilians were killed in clashes with security forces after five terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Shopian district.

Police sources said that a protesting civilian, Adil Ahmad, injured during the clashes, was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the Kulgam district hospital.

Reports from the area said Adil was injured in Behibagh village in Kulgam district.

Another injured civilian, Sajad Ahmad of Dooru in Anantnag district, also succumbed to his injuries. Earlier, Asif Ahmad of Rohmou village of Pulwama died in a Srinagar hospital due to injuries suffered in the clashes.

Over a dozen civilians were injured in the clashes between the protesters and the security forces.

A mob torched two fire tenders during the protests.

The clashes erupted after five terrorists, including Hizbul commander Saddam Paddar, Kashmir University assistant professor Muhammad Rafi Bhat, Tawseef Sheikh, Molvi Bilal and Adil Ahmad, were killed in the Shopian gunfight.

Mobile Internet services in south Kashmir and in Ganderbal district have been suspended to prevent the spread of rumours. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief over the death of five civilians near an encounter site in Shopian, saying that guns, either of a terrorist or of security forces, cannot resolve issues.

Asserting that political matters need political intervention, she said issues in Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved only through a sustained dialogue between all stakeholders.

“It sounds very depressing to note that our state is losing young lives to the unending cycle of violence, who could otherwise be utilised for a positive contribution to the state.

“Today’s deaths have brought a stark fact to the fore that gun, either way of a militant or that of security forces, is no solution for resolving issues,” Mufti said in a statement here.

The chief minister also appealed to all sections of civil society, media, students, parents and other stakeholders to rise to this critical occasion, play their role and help in putting an end to the “vicious cycle of killings and destruction”.

“I have reiterated it time and again that political issues need political interventions. I appeal the youth that their energies, youthfulness, dreams and aspirations are far more important and sacred to the society than their dead bodies or graves,” she said.

The chief minister said, “The three-decades-long violence in the state is a testimony to the fact that guns from either side cannot ensure peace, but a compassion driven reconciliation process based on mutual respect surely can.”

“In this regard, I appeal to the national leadership to show the element of compassion and empathy as required by the present day situation here and display the statesmanship to get J-K out of the quagmire of killings by engaging in a meaningful dialogue in the state. The sooner it happens, the more we can get our state out of the vicious cycle of killings and destruction,” she said.

The opposition parties have also condemned the killing of civilians near an encounter site in Shopian, alleging that the situation is a fallout of wrong policies adopted by the state as well as the central government.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir expressed profound grief over the civilian killings.

“The civilian killings are fallout of wrong policies adopted by both the state and central government. The Centre lacks any Kashmir policy, which is responsible for extremely volatile situation in the valley.” a party spokesman said in a statement here.

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami alleged that the killings have become an everyday norm in Kashmir now and “it seems the government is least bothered about this unfortunate tragic situation.”

“How long it will take the government to wake up from the slumber and initiate a dialogue to address this mass unrest?” he asked.

In a related development, separatists have called for a strike and a protest march to the Civil Secretariat here on Monday over the death of civilians in a clash between protestors and security forces after an encounter in Shopian district.

“The strike will continue across Kashmir on Monday gainst the killings in Shopian,” a statement issued by the separatists, under the banner of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), said here.

It asked people to march peacefully to the Civil Secretariat where sit-in would be staged by the JRL.

“We appeal to the people, traders, lawyers, civil society, students and employees to march peacefully to the civil secretariat where the leadership will hold a sit-in as a protest against the unabated killings,” the statement said.