Clash over land dispute leaves one injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Chairman Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Dehri Sahib Kharhi Dharmsal was injured in Poonch during a clash late in the evening on Saturday when a section of people started constructing toilets over Gurdwara land.

According to information, some people started constructing toilets over Gurdwara land during night hours which was objected by Chairman Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Dehri Sahab, Harcharan Singh Khalsa who was attacked by the people resulting into injuries.

Immediately on receipt of information, DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav along with SSP Poonch Romesh Angral reached the spot. A company of CRPF was moved to the spot for defusing tension and controlling the situation.