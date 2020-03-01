Clash over land dispute leaves one injured

STATE
TIMES NEWS
POONCH: Chairman Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Dehri
Sahib Kharhi Dharmsal was injured in Poonch during a clash late in the evening
on Saturday when a section of people started constructing toilets over Gurdwara
land.
According to information, some people started
constructing toilets over Gurdwara land during night hours which was objected
by Chairman Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Dehri Sahab, Harcharan Singh Khalsa
who was attacked by the people resulting into injuries.
Immediately on receipt of information, DDC Poonch Rahul
Yadav along with SSP Poonch Romesh Angral reached the spot. A company of CRPF was moved to the spot for
defusing tension and controlling the situation.
