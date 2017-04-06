Clash in Kanpur over Navratra procession route

Kanpur:- A clash erupted in Akbarpur town of Kanpur Rural district after members of a community objected to a Navratra procession changing its traditional route to pass through a minority-dominated area.

Kanpur Rural SP Prabhakar Chowdhary said the two sides started pelting stones at each other after an argument over the route last evening.

Police managed to bring the situation under control using mild force, he said. The SP himself was hit by a stone on his hand during the violence. Four other policemen suffered minor injuries.

A total of 65 people have been booked after complaints from both sides. Police said they are looking at video footage to catch hold of those responsible for the violence.

Chowdhary said the situation is now peaceful and police forces have been deployed across the area.

PTI