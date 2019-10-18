Clash between neighbourers; 3 injured

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: In a clash between two neighbourers in Channi area, three
persons got injured.
As per the details, a clash erupted between two families in Channi
area over a trivial issue in which three persons got injured and were shifted
to hospital. The injured have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, son of Jung
Bahadur; Akash Deep and Bhanu.
Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid, son of Sadar Din, resident of Nagrota;
Ahmed Din, son of Kaka Ram, resident of Nagrota; Akash Samotra, son of Satpal
Samotra, resident of R S Pura; Neelam Kumari, wife of Parshotam Lal, resident
of Samba; Yog Raj, son of Chand Ram, resident of Surinsar and Parminder Singh,
son of Parshotam Singh, resident of Bakshi Nagar also got injured in clashes at
their respective areas. Police has taken cognisance in all the cases.
