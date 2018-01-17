CJI meets 4 SC judges; AG says row not resolved

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Tuesday met for 15 minutes the four most senior Supreme Court (SC) judges who called him out last week for alleged irregularities in how he assigns cases.

Sources said the meeting was also attended by Justice A K Sikri and two other judges. They also said this is probably the first step towards making efforts to resolve the distrust between the CJI and four judges.

This brief meeting on Tuesday occurred even as Attorney General KK Venugopal backtracked from his statement made on Monday, to say that the issues the judges have are still to be resolved.

“Yes, I think it has not been settled. Let’s hope things will be fully settled within 2-3 days,” Venugopal said today.

On whether he had a meeting or spoke with any of the four judges – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – or the CJI, Venugopal said, “Nothing of that sort has happened”.

However, he hoped things will be sorted out in the next couple of days.

A crisis erupted on last Friday after four senior judges openly criticised the functioning of the top court headed by Justice Misra.

The four top SC judges yesterday resumed work, belying the simmering tensions sparked by their accusations against the Chief Justice, while the Attorney General had described the unprecedented crisis as “a storm in a tea cup”.

It appears to be a lot more than that, though.

Amid all this back and forth, the Supreme Court on Monday announced the composition of a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI, which does not include the four rebelling judges.

This has only served to underscore the four judges’ plaint that sensitive and important cases are being assigned to “select benches” headed by junior SC judges.

Justice Misra on Sunday met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India as well as the Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh. He assured them that all outstanding issued would soon be resolved.

Singh said the crisis would be resolved by the end of this week.