CJ stresses on speedy disposal of old cases

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal on Saturday visited District Court Complex Kathua and inspected the courts.

She was welcomed by Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kathua. She had also an interaction with Judicial Officers and members of Bar Association.

During the interaction with Judicial Officer, Chief Justice Gita Mittal emphasised on speedy and expeditious disposal of old cases in a time bound manner. She also directed Judicial Officers to focus on cases relating to women, poor, downtrodden and aged persons.

Chief Justice also visited Munsiff Court Hiranagar and conducted inspection there also and interacted with members of Bar Association Hiranagar.

Chief Justice also took stock of new District Court Complex which is under construction at Kathua and got apprised about the latest status of construction work. She also issued on spot instruction for fast-tracking construction work and its early completion. Rohit Khajuria, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Sridhar Patil, SSP Kathua and other District Officers besides Jawad Ahmad, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice and Bala Jyoti Registrar Rules and the Judicial Officers posted at Headquarter were also present.