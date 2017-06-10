CJ nominates vacation judges

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Justice (CJ) of J&K High Court Badar Durrez Ahmed on Friday nominated Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Vacation Judge for Jammu Division and Justice M.K Hanjura for Srinagar Division.

J&K High Court is observing summer vacations from June 12 to June 30, 2017, and Trial Court Jammu Division with effect from June 12 to June 26, 2017.According to the order issued by the Chief Justice, Kishore Kumar 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu will be Vacation Sessions Judge from June 12 to June 16, 2017, Shahzad Azeem Additional Sessions Judge Jammu from June 17 to June 21, 2017 and MA Chowdhary 1st Additional Sessions Jammu from June 22 to June 26, 2017.

According to another order issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Jammu, Meyank Gupta, 3rd Additional Munsiff will be the Duty Magistrate from June 12 to June 16 2017, Arti Devi Munisff Jammu from June 17 to June 21, 2017 and Madhu Sharma 2nd Additional Munsiff Jammu from June 22 to June 26, 2017.