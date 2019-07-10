CJ issues directions to streamline listing of cases

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To streamline the hearing of listed cases in the cause list in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice Gita Mittal on Tuesday issued various directions.

The directions issued by Chief Justice Gita Mittal include weekly Cause List shall henceforth be nomenclatured as ‘Advance List’, fresh cases (including fresh applications for grant of urgent interim directions) for next day listing, shall be listed in the Supplementary Cause List, Registry shall draw up a chronological list subject-wise of all admitted matters, the cases listed in the Advance List shall be taken up by the concerned Benches first every morning in both wings of the High Court, and fresh matters for admission and urgent applications shown in the supplementary cause list shall be taken up at the beginning of the second half of the day, where after the concerned Benches shall take up other cases from the Advance List and remaining cases of the Supplementary List.