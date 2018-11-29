CJ inaugurates plantation drive at Jhelum View Park

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Chief Patron J&K Legal Services Authority Justice Gita Mittal on Wednesday inaugurated a plantation drive at Jhelum View Park in Srinagar.

The drive was organized by State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Department of Floriculture.

Students from GMS Aloochi Bagh, BMS Jawahar Nagar, GMS Kothi Bagh, GSM Amira Kadal, GMS Gangbug and BMS Rajbagh participated in the plantation drive.

The Chief Justice inaugurated the drive by planting a tree at the venue which was followed by students planting 80 more plants.

It was informed that this plantation drive will cover entire Jhelum embankment from Sempora to Panzinara.

The Chief Justice while addressing the students and the other officials present on the occasion emphasised upon them to play their role in the preservation of ecology and environment.

She said, “Leave a place better than you found it by planting more and more trees to preserve fragile environs”.

The Chief Justice also said that SLSA has taken this plantation drive initiative to contribute in preserving the environment and to create awareness among students about the importance of trees and plants in our lives.

She said they will also bring experts comprising of judges and para-legal volunteers who will teach students the importance of trees in our lives.

While highlighting the importance of trees, the Chief Justice said the trees not only provide us with oxygen to breathe and food to feed, but also lower pollution levels in environment and provide us with timber besides number of other benefits.

She added that it is our collective responsibility to protect and plant more trees not only for ourselves but for future generations also.

The event was attended by Principal District and Sessions Judge (Chairman DLSA) Abdul Rashid Malik, Secretary DLSA Adnan Syed, Chief Engineer I&FC Abdul Wahid, Director Floriculture Mathura Masoom besides several other officials.